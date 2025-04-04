2 Dead In Car, Truck Collision. Cops Suspect Google Maps Led To Wrong Turn

A group of four friends was returning from Nainital when a container truck hit their car, leading to the death of two girls. The incident occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow highway on Tuesday night. All four doors of the car got locked, because of which the four people on board were stuck for an hour until the police came to rescue them. The two passengers, severely injured, are currently being treated. The Police suspect the car took a wrong turn, following Google maps.

The accident occurred when Shivani, Simran, Rahul and Sanju, residents of Haryana's Rohtak, were returning from Nainital after a visit to Neem Karoli Baba Ashram.

"A truck was travelling to Rampur from Delhi, while the car was coming towards Delhi when the collision happened. The car was trying to exit a bypass and take a turn towards Delhi," said Ranvijay Singh, Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The visuals from the ground show the right side of the car damaged by the container truck, with smoke billowing from it. The collision was so strong that the car almost got crushed. It took over a dozen people to douse the smoke, break open the car and pull out the four friends. Two of them - Shivani and Simran - died while struggling to get out of the car and waiting for help.

Eyewitness Rajesh Kumar, who helped bring one of the injured to the hospital, said, "The car was crossing the road when a truck hit them."

The container that hit was filled with cement pipes and overturned on the highway.

After the four friends were taken out, Police noticed the driver was likely following Google maps, open on the mobile found in the car, which possibly led to the wrong turn.

(With inputs from Anwar Kamal)