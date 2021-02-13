2 Dead In Accident At Railway Construction Site In Assam

The accident happened while the labourers were working on a rail overbridge (Representational)

Two labourers were killed and several were injured in an accident at a tunnel construction site for the railways in Assam.

"The incident happened at 1.30 pm when concrete slabs were being placed after earth-cutting by the staff of the contractor. While placing the concrete slabs, loose soil fell on the labourers," the Northeast Frontier Railways said in a statement.

"Nine people got trapped in the incident. Seven were rescued with the help of local authorities. However, two died in the accident. Four injured people were shifted taken to hospital," it said.

"The railway authority is extending all necessary help to the injured labourers. Senior railway officials including additional divisional railway manager and chief bridge engineer from Guwahati are already at the site," it said.

Railway sources said construction of a road under-bridge between Panbari and Thakurkuchi stations in the Guwahati-Lumding section under Lumding division was going on.

Road overbridge is being constructed on railway lines across the country for ensuring safety. The Northeast Frontier Railway said it will hold an enquiry to find the reason leading to the incident.