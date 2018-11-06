2 Cops Injured As Vehicle In Mamata Banerjee's Convoy Overturns

The two policemen suffered minor injuries. (Representational)

Two policemen suffered minor injuries when the vehicle at the end of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy overturned at Salap in Howrah district on Monday.

Ms Banerjee was en route to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple to inaugurate a new skywalk, when the SUV turned turtle as the driver lost control, Howrah Police Commissionerate sources said.

The two policemen suffered minor injuries and werentreated at a local hospital, they said.

The Chief Minister continued her journey after a brief halt, the sources added.