2 Cops Injured As Vehicle In Mamata Banerjee's Convoy Overturns

Mamata Banerjee was en route to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple to inaugurate a new skywalk

All India | | Updated: November 06, 2018 06:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Cops Injured As Vehicle In Mamata Banerjee's Convoy Overturns

The two policemen suffered minor injuries. (Representational)

Kolkata: 

Two policemen suffered minor injuries when the vehicle at the end of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy overturned at Salap in Howrah district on Monday.

Ms Banerjee was en route to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple to inaugurate a new skywalk, when the SUV turned turtle as the driver lost control, Howrah Police Commissionerate sources said. 

The two policemen suffered minor injuries and werentreated at a local hospital, they said.

The Chief Minister continued her journey after a brief halt, the sources added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

KolkataMamata BanerjeeAccident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveTigress In UP Happy Dhanteras WishesTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionThick Smog Sensex DownRanveer Singh Karnataka By-election Results

................................ Advertisement ................................