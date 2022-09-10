2 Coaches Of Train Coming From Delhi, Derails In Bihar, No One Injured

Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers' onward journey. (Representational)

Two coaches of a train, coming from Delhi, got derailed in Bihar on Saturday, though none of the travellers was injured in the mishap, a railway official said.

According to East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar, the mishap took place at around 3 PM in the West Champaran district.

"Two sleeper class coaches of the Katihar-bound Hamsafar Express jumped the tracks near Harinagar station. The train was moving at a slow speed and the driver applied brakes immediately. Nobody sustained any injury," the CPRO said.

Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers' onward journey, he said.

"Traffic was not affected as trains were plying through other lines of the section," the CPRO added

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)