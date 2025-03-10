2 Chinese-Origin US Nationals Enter Sikkim Illegally, Pushed Back From Border

Two US nationals of Chinese-origin were pushed back from the Rangpo checkpost on March 9 it was found that they had entered Sikkim without proper clearances. Foreign nationals of Chinese origin come under the Prior Reference Category, who have to obtain prior approval from the Union home ministry before applying for a Restricted Area Permit or RAP.

Sources said the US nationals, aged 56 and 31, were pushed back from Rangpo checkpost on February 14 after the women failed to produce ministry clearance to enter Sikkim. They then went to Kalimpong in West Bengal and returned to Sikkim on February 20, this time avoiding the checkpost at Rangpo.

Subsequently it came to the notice of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office or FRRO, Sikkim, that they were staying at the house of a relative, who is a teacher in Rumtek monastery. Both women were seen attending the Tibetan Losar festival at Rumtek monastery, sources said.

Rumtek monastery is the seat of the Gyalwa Karmapa, with Ogyen Trinley Dorji being one of the contenders for the Karmapa seat in the monastery.

However, Ogyen Trinley Dorji has acquired the citizenship of Dominica (a Caribbean island). He had been outside India since May 2017 and the Indian government had imposed travel restrictions on him.

The two US nationals had entered Sikkim not only without prior clearance from the Union home ministry, but also without procuring Restricted Area Permit, sources said.

The FRRO and the Sikkim Police took immediate action. Both women were questioned by FRRO and Sikkim Police at Rangpo Police Station on March 9 and thereafter pushed back from Rangpo check post, it was informed.

The authorities said it was an intentional violation of laws in collusion with a relative living in Rumtek.

