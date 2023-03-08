2 Children Killed, Parents Injured In Road Accident On Agra-Delhi Highway

The two adults are in stable condition, said the police. (Representational)

Two children were killed and their parents injured when their motorcycle was hit by a bus on the Agra-Delhi highway here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place Tuesday night in the Farah area of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The dead were identified as Kanha (5) and Sandhya (3), Additional Superintendent of Police M P Singh said.

The injured -- Mahendra Singh and his wife Neelam -- were rushed to a hospital, where their conditions were stated to be stable.

