2 Children Dead, 6 Get Severe Burns After School Bus Touches High-Voltage Live Wire The live wire with which the school bus came in contact was an 11,000 volt cable that had snapped and was dangling from a pole, sub divisional officer (Sadar), Chet Narain Rai, said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Children with burn injuries after school bus came in contact with a live wire admitted to a hospital Chhapra, Bihar: Two children, aged five and six years, were electrocuted, while seven others were injured in Bihar's Saran district on Wednesday after their school bus came in contact with a high voltage live wire, an official said.



The incident happened near Bengali Patti village under the jurisdiction of Sahajitpur police station. "The children were returning home after school hours when their bus came in contact with a live wire," the official said.



The live wire with which the school bus came in contact was an 11,000 volt cable that had snapped and was dangling from a pole, sub divisional officer (Sadar), Chet Narain Rai, said.



While six-year-old Aditi Kumari and five-year-old Raunak Kumar were killed on the spot, at least six other children and the driver of the bus received severe burn injuries, Mr Rai said.



While the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the injured were admitted to a hospital, Mr Rai added.





Two children, aged five and six years, were electrocuted, while seven others were injured in Bihar's Saran district on Wednesday after their school bus came in contact with a high voltage live wire, an official said.The incident happened near Bengali Patti village under the jurisdiction of Sahajitpur police station. "The children were returning home after school hours when their bus came in contact with a live wire," the official said.The live wire with which the school bus came in contact was an 11,000 volt cable that had snapped and was dangling from a pole, sub divisional officer (Sadar), Chet Narain Rai, said. While six-year-old Aditi Kumari and five-year-old Raunak Kumar were killed on the spot, at least six other children and the driver of the bus received severe burn injuries, Mr Rai said.While the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the injured were admitted to a hospital, Mr Rai added. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter