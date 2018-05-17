2 Children Dead, 6 Get Severe Burns After School Bus Touches High-Voltage Live Wire

The live wire with which the school bus came in contact was an 11,000 volt cable that had snapped and was dangling from a pole, sub divisional officer (Sadar), Chet Narain Rai, said.

All India | | Updated: May 17, 2018 09:02 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Children Dead, 6 Get Severe Burns After School Bus Touches High-Voltage Live Wire

Children with burn injuries after school bus came in contact with a live wire admitted to a hospital

Chhapra, Bihar:  Two children, aged five and six years, were electrocuted, while seven others were injured in Bihar's Saran district on Wednesday after their school bus came in contact with a high voltage live wire, an official said.

The incident happened near Bengali Patti village under the jurisdiction of Sahajitpur police station. "The children were returning home after school hours when their bus came in contact with a live wire," the official said.

The live wire with which the school bus came in contact was an 11,000 volt cable that had snapped and was dangling from a pole, sub divisional officer (Sadar), Chet Narain Rai, said.

Comments
While six-year-old Aditi Kumari and five-year-old Raunak Kumar were killed on the spot, at least six other children and the driver of the bus received severe burn injuries, Mr Rai said.

While the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the injured were admitted to a hospital, Mr Rai added.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

High-Voltage Live WireSchool Bus Touches Live WireStudents Dead

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................