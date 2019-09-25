2 Children Beaten To Death For Defecating In Open In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

The police said they are trying to track down the accused (Representational)

Two children, 12 and 10, were beaten to death by a mentally unstable man for defecating in the open at a village in Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Roshani, 12, and Avinash, 10, were rushed to a hospital in Shivpuri district in a critical condition, the police said. They died in the hospital.

The police said the accused is on the run and they are trying to track him down.

