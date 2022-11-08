2 Children, 1 Woman Drown After Boat Carrying 20 Capsizes In Uttar Pradesh

While 13 people swam to safety, rest were rescued from the river.

Three people, including two children, drowned when a boat carrying 20 people capsized in the Sumli river in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Tuesday, police said.

The dead have been identified as Priyanka (5), Himanshu (8) and Ritu Yadav (18), they said.

Expressing grief over this accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide immediate help to the affected families.

District Magistrate Avinash Kumar announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the dead from the disaster fund.

While 13 people swam to safety, rest were rescued from the river. Of these, three died and the condition of one other is said to be critical, he said.

The incident occurred when the Salpur village residents were returning from a wrestling match organised in a village across the river, the DM said.

Dr Sunil Rawat, Nodal Officer of Health Department is present on the spot, he said.

