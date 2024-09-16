2 Carry Tricolour With 'Crescent Moon, Stars' In Place Of Ashoka Chakra, Detained: Cops

The flag was immediately seized, police said (Representational)

Police on Monday detained two people for allegedly carrying India's national flag with a 'crescent moon and star' in place of the Ashoka Chakra during a procession in Bihar's Saran district, officials said.

The flag was immediately seized by the police and two persons have been detained in connection with the case, police said.

A statement issued by Saran police said, "A video went viral on social media showing a tricolour with a crescent moon and star symbol at its centre in place of the Ashoka Chakra, hoisted at a vehicle during Milad-un-Nabi procession." Police said the incident took place in Kopa bazar area on Monday, prompting them to launch an investigation for violation of the Flag Code of India.

"The flag was immediately seized...All other accused will soon be arrested," said the statement.

Police also warned people that if anyone is found sharing such video on social media, strict action would be taken against them.

