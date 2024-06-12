On Their Way To Court, Father-Son Shot Dead In Bihar's Saran: Police

The family of the victims informed police that the two were practising lawyers (Representational)

A man and his son, both lawyers, were shot dead by gunmen when they were on their way to a court in Bihar's Saran district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened near Ghosh colony, under the jurisdiction of Muffasil police station, the police said.

The victims were identified as Ram Ayodhya Prasad Yadav (75) and his son Sunil Yadav (27).

Police arrested two accused Kali Rai and Jagdeep Rai, both residents of Methwalia in Saran district, in connection with the incident.

"Police received information that two persons, Ram Ayodhya Prasad Yadav and his son Sunil Yadav, were shot at by some armed assailants near Ghosh colony in the morning.

By the time police reached there, they were taken to the nearest hospital where they died during treatment," a statement issued by the Saran police said.

Senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police (SP), Saran, Kumar Ashish, reached the spot.

"Soon after, the police arrested two accused in connection with the incident. Prima facie, it appears that the incident might have happened because of some old land dispute," the statement said.

A manhunt is on to catch the other accused involved in the incident, it said.

The family of the victims informed police that the two were practising lawyers.

Responding to the incident, Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who contested the Lok Sabha polls from Saran constituency, termed the incident shocking and said the sitting MP and BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy must break his silence over the rise of such incidents in the district.

"Why is he (Rudy) silent over this incident? Why is he not saying anything about the deteriorating law and order situation in Saran district?" she asked.

BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy was re-elected from the Saran Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

Acharya said, "I am going to Singapore to meet my kids. I will be back in ten days. After that, I will visit Saran and meet people there."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)