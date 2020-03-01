2 Cargo Trains Collide In Madhya Pradesh, People Feared Trapped

Two trains collided at Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli this morning.

At least three people are feared trapped after two cargo trains collided in Madhya Pradesh earlier this morning.

The two trains of the National Thermal Power Corporation or NTPC collided head-on at Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli at around 5 am. One of the trains was carrying coal for the NTPC plant at Uttar Pradesh's Rihand Nagar, while the other was returning empty.

In visuals, overturned coaches, cranes could be seen at the accident spot as cops and NTPC officials monitored rescue operations amid huge crowd and chaos. Policemen, officials of the Central Industrial Security Force and district administration were rushed to the site after the collision.



The trains collided after they were reportedly allowed to run on the same track.

Attempts are being made to rescue those trapped in the debris, said officials.

(More details are awaited)



