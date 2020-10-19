2 BSP Leaders Join Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh Yadav said the two leaders will strengthen the Samajwadi Party.

Former national general secretary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) KK Sachan and former MLA Mithilesh Katiyar on Monday joined the Samajwadi Party.

"KK Sachan, who was BSP's former national general secretary and former state president along with former MLA from Rajpur in Kanpur dehat, Ms Katiyar, have joined the SP," party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.

Both KK Sachan and Mithilesh Katiyar met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and assured him that they along with their supporters would work to ensure that the party comes to power in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Akhilesh Yadav said the two leaders will strengthen the Samajwadi Party.