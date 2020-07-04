2 Boys Promise Girl Of COVID-19 Medicines, Rape Her: Chhatisgarh Cops

The girl informed her family that both the boys had raped her, police said (Representational)

A minor boy has been arrested and the search for another is underway for allegedly raping a minor girl in a Chhattisgarh village, police said on Friday.

Pratibha Pandey, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), said that the boys told the girl that she was COVID-19 positive and took her away from her home on the pretext of getting medicines from a nearby hospital.

"The case came to light after the younger brother of girl informed his parents that boys from the locality have taken away his sister to the hospital to get medicines to cure COVID-19. After reaching home, the girl informed the family that both the boys had raped her," Ms Pandey said.

"We have registered a case against both the boys after receiving complaints from the mother of the girl. We have registered a case under the POCSO Act and others," she added.

Search for another minor accused is underway, she said.