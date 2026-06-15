2 BJP Workers Injured In Attack In Kerala's Malappuram, Party Blames CPM

Two BJP workers were injured in an alleged attack in Malappuram's Vandoor, Kerala on Sunday, with the party accusing local CPM workers of carrying out the assault.

The injured have been identified as Vishakh and Jithin, both residents of Kappil. According to police and local sources, the incident took place in Kappil town.

Both men sustained injuries to their hands and were rushed to a private hospital in Vandoor for first aid before being shifted to another hospital in Perinthalmanna for further treatment.

The BJP has alleged that the attack was carried out under the leadership of a CPM ward member. The party has named Vandoor Panchayat Ward 24 member Salam and CPM worker Jithu as being among those allegedly involved in the assault.

According to BJP leaders, the attack was politically motivated and was carried out by CPM activists. The party has demanded strict action against those responsible.

Police have begun an investigation into the incident and are collecting statements from those involved. The circumstances leading to the attack are yet to be officially established.

There was no immediate response from the CPM to the allegations.

