2 Bishnoi Gang Members Arrested After Dramatic Chase, Shootout In Punjab

Two members of the notorious Bishnoi gang were arrested after a dramatic chase and a shootout in Punjab's Jalandhar this morning. Three pistols and several cartridges have been seized from them, the police said in a statement.

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police (@CPJalandhar) apprehends two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in #Jalandhar after a hot chase and shootout.



The police opened fire in retaliation after the suspects fired at them during the chase. The arrested individuals have multiple… pic.twitter.com/f8MjdUkWMg — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) November 27, 2024

During the chase, the suspects fired at the cops, after which the police opened fire in retaliation. The arrested suspects have multiple cases registered against them, including extortion, murder, Arms Act and drugs law, said the police.

The police are continuing their investigations to uncover more about the gang's activities and connections, officials said.

The Bishnoi gang, which has about 700 shooters across the country, is under police scanner for several high-profile murders, including those of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala and political Baba Siddique. It is led by the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in the Sabarmati jail in Gujarat.