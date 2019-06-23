2 Bikers Die As Boulders Hit Them In Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

2 tourists died after rolling boulders hit their bike in Himachal Pradesh. (Representational Image)

Two tourists from Punjab died after rolling boulders hit their bike in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district of Kinnaur today morning, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ishan and Sunil Kumar of Baltana in Zirakpur area of Punjab's Mohali district, they added.

Both the tourists were going to Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti on their bike when boulders hit them at around 6 am at Kashang nullah, about 10 kms away from Kinnaur's district headquarter Reckong Peo.

The boulders rolled down from mountains when a group of tourists were passing through Kashang area, they added.

The bodies have been sent to Reckong Peo Regional Hospital for post-mortem, they added.

Family members of the deceased have been informed.