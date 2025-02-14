2 Babbar Khalsa Operatives Charged For Punjab Leader's Killing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two operatives of Terror Outfi Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in connection with the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga, in Punjab.

The chargesheeted individuals are Dharminder Kumar, alias Kunal, and Harwinder Kumar, alias Sonu, who is currently on the run and based in Dubai.

They face charges under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act), the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Arms Act.

VHP leader Vikas Bagga was shot dead in April last year by terrorists associated with the BKI module. He was murdered at his confectionery shop in Nangal, Roopnagar district of Punjab.

According to information, the killing was part of a larger conspiracy hatched by BKI operatives from several countries, including Pakistan under the guidance of BKI leader Wadhawa Singh Babbar. The plot was further managed by Germany-based Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, and Kulbeer Singh, alias Sidhu.

The agency took over the investigation from the Punjab Police on May 9 this year. The NIA had previously chargesheeted several other key figures involved in the case. These individuals included Laddi, Sidhu, Wadhawa Singh, and shooters Mandeep Kumar, alias Mangli, and Surinder Kumar, alias Rikka.

The probe has revealed that Laddi and Sidhu played a significant role in recruiting operatives for their terror group, providing them with logistical support, funding, and weapons for executing the murder.

Harwinder Kumar, alias Sonu, a resident of Nawanshahr, Punjab, is accused of transferring funds to India and arranging the weapons used in the attack. Sonu, along with Laddi and Sidhu, funded Dharminder Kumar, alias Kunal, who sourced the weapons from a supplier in Madhya Pradesh.

The NIA probe has also uncovered the involvement of a weapons dealer and other foreign-based associates in the plot. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities working to arrest the on the run suspects and uncover the full scope of the conspiracy.

