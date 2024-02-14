2 Assam Congress MLAs Extend Support To Himanta Sarma Government

Two Assam Congress MLAs, including a former state unit head, have extended support to the Himanta Biswa Sarma government while continuing as members of the grand old party.

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has resigned as the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president, but informed the PCC president he will remain a primary member of the party.

Mr Purkayastha and Basanta Das met Chief Minister Sarma on Wednesday and extended support to his government in the Assam Assembly.

“Yes, I have an offer from the Chief minister and I accepted his proposal,” he told reporters.

It's not clear if his next move would be to defect to the BJP or continue extending his support from outside.

Mr Purkayastha was elected as the MLA of Karimganj North constituency for the first time in 2011, defeating BJP's Mission Ranjan Das, a four-time MLA. He had started his political journey with National Students' Union of India (NSUI), student wing of the Congress.