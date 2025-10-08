2 Arrested Over Attack On BJP Lawmakers In Flood-Hit North Bengal: Cops

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the attack on BJP lawmakers Khagen Murmu and Sankar Ghosh in the flood-hit northern West Bengal, police said.

Khagen Murmu, the MP of Malda Uttar, and Siliguri MLA Ghosh were attacked by a mob when they were visiting Jalpaiguri district's Nagrakata area on Monday to assess the flood situation.

The BJP alleged that the attack was perpetrated by members of the TMC, a charge denied by the state's ruling party.

"Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attacks on BJP leaders in Nagrakata. An investigation is underway. We will soon arrest the others involved in the attack," Jalpaiguri's Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat said.

One of the arrests was made from Jalpaiguri, while the other person was caught near Jaigaon, at the India-Bhutan border, in Alipurduar district, police said.

Eight people were named in the FIR lodged in connection with the attack, they said.

