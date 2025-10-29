2 Arrested In Rs 50 Lakh Digital Arrest Scam Targeting Senior Citizens

The Mumbai Cyber Police have arrested two members of a cybercrime gang that duped senior citizens by posing as senior police and investigation officers. They created fear of arrest and falsely implicated victims in money-laundering cases.

The case was registered at the North Cyber Police Station, Mumbai, following a complaint filed on October 9, 2025, officials said. The complainant, a retired bank employee, was targeted between September 11 and 24 by fraudsters using WhatsApp calls and video calls, introducing themselves as Nashik Police officers and alleging his involvement in a money-laundering case.

To convince the victim, the fraudsters sent forged documents, including government seals, FIR copies, and even an IPS officer's identity card from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Under the guise of "verification" and a 'digital arrest' tactic, they forced the complainant and his wife to remain on video calls for three consecutive days and coerced them into transferring Rs. 50,50,900 to unknown bank accounts.

During the probe, police found that Rs. 29,50,900 had been deposited in the first-level beneficiary accounts. Investigators traced one such account holder to Ulhasnagar in Thane district and arrested him on October 25. He allegedly opened the account using his personal details and then handed it over to an accomplice for a commission. Further investigation led to the arrest of his associate.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Ananda Ambore (35) and Vishwapal Chandrakant Jadhav (37). Police seized a mobile phone from them, discovering that seven similar complaints had been registered across India using the same bank account.

The Mumbai Cyber Police have urged citizens to stay alert against "digital arrest" scams and observe the following precautions:

1. No government agency, such as the Police, CBI, ED, or RBI, conducts digital arrests.

2. There is no legal provision for digital arrest in India.

3. Never accept video calls from unknown persons.

4. If you receive such calls, visit the nearest police station or report immediately via the cyber helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in / sancharsaathi.gov.in.