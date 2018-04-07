2 Arrested For Terror Activities, Funding In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Police identified the two men as Rafiq Ahmad Dar and Abid Majeed -- both residents of the Awantipora area of the district.

All India | | Updated: April 08, 2018 00:40 IST
Both the accused were residents of the Awantipora area of Pulwama district. (Representational)

Srinagar:  Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in "terror activities and terror funding" in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Saturday.

"In a case for involvement in terror activities and terror funding, two persons have been arrested in case FIR No. 50/2018 of Police Station Awantipora," a police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said, six men, who intended to join terror outfits, were counselled along with their family members and subsequently handed over to their parents.

