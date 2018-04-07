2 Arrested For Terror Activities, Funding In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama Police identified the two men as Rafiq Ahmad Dar and Abid Majeed -- both residents of the Awantipora area of the district.

Both the accused were residents of the Awantipora area of Pulwama district. (Representational) Srinagar: Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in "terror activities and terror funding" in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Saturday.



"In a case for involvement in terror activities and terror funding, two persons have been arrested in case FIR No. 50/2018 of Police Station Awantipora," a police spokesman said.



He identified the two men as Rafiq Ahmad Dar and Abid Majeed -- both residents of the Awantipora area of the district.



Meanwhile, the spokesman said, six men, who intended to join terror outfits, were counselled along with their family members and subsequently handed over to their parents.



