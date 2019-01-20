2 Arrested For Killing Don Who Once Flaunted Man's Severed Head In Bengal

The police have arrested two men in connection with the killing of a mafia don. (Representational)

The police have arrested two men in connection with the killing of a mafia don in West Bengal on Monday from Jamshedpur and have recovered a firearm from their possession, the police said on Saturday.

Rammurthi alias Ramua, a mafia don was shot dead at his home in North-24 Parganas district in West Bengal, the police said.

The West Bengal Police had arrested one Prasant Kumar, a resident of Zone 1 of Birsanagar while investigating the case and got information from him while interrogation, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of East Singhbhum district, Anoop Birtharay said.

At present, Kumar was staying in Durgapur in West Bengal, the SSP said.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Birtharay said, based on Prasant Kumar's confession, the city police arrested two men - S Shyam Sunder Rao and Vishal Menon, both residents of Zone 1 of Birsanagar.

Rao was a college mate of the slained mafia don's son in Visakhapatnam, he said.

Both Rao and Menon told police that they killed Ramua at the behest of victim's son, the SSP said.

Ramua's son had provided the firearm to the accused and also informed them when his father would be sleeping, the SSP added.

Ramua's son had decided to kill him since he (Ramua) used to torture him and his mother, the police officer said.

Birtharay said a 9mm pistol used for killing Ramua and five live cartridges were recovered from their possession along with a cash of Rs 30,000, which they had taken as Supari (contract) for eliminating Ramua.