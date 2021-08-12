2 Arrested For Allegedly Killing Cab Driver In Thane, Stealing Car: Cops

A missing complaint was filed by the cab aggregator.

Two people from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a cab driver and then dumping the body in Maharashtra's Thane, an official said on Thursday.

The two men accused - Rahulkumar Baburao Gautam (24) and Dharmendrakumar alias Vakil Sampatram Gautam (27) - and four of their associates booked a cab on August 1 to go from Kalyan town in Thane to Dhule district.

When the cab reached near the Kasara Ghat, they asked the driver to stop the vehicle.

They then allegedly killed the cab driver, dumped the body near the ghat area and escaped with the car to Uttar Pradesh, the official from MFC police station in Kalyan said.

The cab aggregator filed a missing person's complaint the next day.

While conducting a probe into the case, the police tracked the movement of the accused through the cell phone from which the cab was booked. They also checked the CCTV footage at various check points and zeroed-in on the accused persons, the official said.

The police arrested the two men from Bhadohi in UP on August 9 and brought them to Thane, he said.

During questioning, the two accused told the police about the spot where they had dumped the body. The police later recovered the body from the spot and sent it for postmortem, the official said.

The two accused also told the police that they had stolen the cab on the instructions of a garage owner at Bhadohi in UP, he said.

The police have seized the car and are searching for the other accused, including the garage owner, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)