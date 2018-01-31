2 Arrested After Volunteers Clash During Tiranga Rally In UP Town

The rally was taken out by activists of the Hindu Yuva Vahini and Bajrang Dal in the wake of the killing of a youth, Chandan Gupta, in Kasganj last week.
Tilhar police station in-charge Razi Ahmed said, "Workers of Hindu Yuva Vahini and Bajrang Dal were today taking out a motorcycle rally, when there was a dispute between two of them over money."
One of the workers hurled a stone while another was beaten up allegedly by fellow volunteers, he said.
Senior police officer Subhash Chandra Shakya said a case was filed and two people identified as Brijesh Kumar and Govind were arrested.