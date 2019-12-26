2 Army Soldiers Killed After Bridge Collapses During Training In Pune

Injured soldiers were shifted to the Military Hospital in Kirkee, Army official said (Representational)

Two Army soldiers were killed and four others were injured in an accident during a bridge construction training at the College Of Military Engineering in Pune on Thursday, an official said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

A "tower support" collapsed during the training, said an official of the Southern Command of the Army.

The injured soldiers were shifted to the Military Hospital in Kirkee, he said.

"Lance Havildar Sanjivan PK and Naik Waghmode BK sustained serious injuries and lost their lives during the treatment," he said.

Four others were undergoing treatment, he added. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered for investigating the incident, the official said.