2 Alleged Khalistani Operatives Arrested In Punjab: Top Cop

Punjab Police on Friday said it has busted a Pakistan-linked terror module. (Representational)

The Punjab Police on Friday said it has busted a Pakistan-linked terror module by arresting two alleged Khalistani operatives, who were planning to carry out a series of attacks and targeted killings in the state.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said Gurmeet Singh and Vikram Singh were arrested late Thursday night in Amritsar.

A German-made MP5 sub-machine gun, a 9-mm pistol with four magazines, and two mobile phones with a host of incriminatory conversations, messages, photographs etc were seized from the duo, he said.

"The mobile phones revealed suspicious transactions with Pakistan-based elements, including photographs, voice messages, as well as the coordinates of a particular geo-location," Mr Gupta said.

"In addition, several posts and web-links propagating the formation of Khalistan were also found from the mobile phone of Gurmeet Singh, who has been in regular touch with the ISI, Pakistan's intelligence agency, and anti-India elements sponsored by the Pakistani establishment," he said.

A case has been registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.

According to the Me Gupta, 44-year-old Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Amritsar, revealed during questioning that the photographs and voice messages had been shared with them by their Pakistan-based handlers to locate and pick up sophisticated weapons kept at that location by their associates.

"Gurmeet Singh was earlier involved in a case of fraud with his brother, and a case was registered against him in Police station B-Division, Amritsar," he said.

Efforts were being made to identify their Pakistan-based mentors and handlers, said Mr Gupta, adding that further investigations to unearth the full linkages and ramifications of the terror module, including those based across the border, were in progress.