2 Accused Of Hindu Group Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Murder's Arrested In Gujarat

The accused were arrested from the Rajasthan-Gujarat border on the basis of specific inputs.

Four days after the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow, the anti-terrorism squad of the Gujarat police today arrested his two alleged killers from a location near the state's border with Rajasthan. This has taken the total number of people arrested in the case to eight.

According to police, the accused - Ashfaq Hussain (34) and Moinuddin Pathan (27) - murdered the Hindu group leader to avenge certain statements he had purportedly made in the past.

Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered at his residence in Lucknow on October 18. According to witnesses, the accused - one of whom was wearing a saffron scarf - met with him on the pretext of gifting Diwali sweets and, once inside his home, allegedly slit his throat and shot him multiple times before escaping. He died despite being rushed to a hospital.

The Gujarat ATS said that the two accused - both residents of Surat - went absconding after killing the Hindu leader. "Once their money dried up, the accused called their family members and acquaintances in Surat for assistance. But those close to the two had already been placed under surveillance, and based on that, they were apprehended from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border near Shamlaji," a statement released by the state police read.

Shortly after Kamlesh Tiwari's murder, police had arrested five people from different parts of the country. While three - Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Rasheed Ahmed Pathan and Faizan - were picked up from Gujarat in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh police, two Muslim clerics named in an FIR by the Hindu group leader's wife were arrested in western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. A sixth accused - Sayyed Asim Ali - was arrested from Nagpur on Monday night on the basis of specific inputs.

Police had been hunting for Ashfaq Hussain and Moinuddin Pathan since the day of the crime.

