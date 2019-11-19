2,391 Died, Over 8 Lakh Houses Were Damaged During 2019 Monsoon: Minister In Lok Sabha

When the rains and floods hit different states, 176 teams of disaster response force rescued 98,962 people and 617 livestock besides providing medical care.

All India | Posted by | Updated: November 19, 2019 19:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2,391 Died, Over 8 Lakh Houses Were Damaged During 2019 Monsoon: Minister In Lok Sabha

Nityanand Rai said 63.975 lakh hectares of cropped areas were affected by floods, cloudburst, landslide


New Delhi: 

As many as 2,391 people lost their lives and over eight lakh houses were damaged during the monsoon this year, Union Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

When the rains and floods hit different states, peak deployment of the National Disaster Response Force was 176 teams which rescued 98,962 people and 617 livestock besides providing medical assistance to 23,869 people in the country, he said.

"During the South-west Monsoon, 2019, a number of states and union territories were reported to have been affected by floods. As per information received from the states and UTs, 2,391 human lives and 15,729 cattle were lost, 8,00,067 houses were damaged and 63.975 lakh hectares of cropped areas were affected due to floods, cloudburst, landslide," Mr Rai said replying to a written question.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nityanand Rai2019 monsoonNational Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FASTagIndira GandhiSensexParliamentIndira Gandhi BirthdayBiharRanu MondalMaharashtraDelhi MetroAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskKeypad MobilePagalpanti MovieManmohan SinghGSTMirzapur 2WhatsAppInternational Men's DayFasTag India

................................ Advertisement ................................