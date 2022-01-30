2.34 Lakh Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rises From 13.39% To 14.50%

The daily positivity rate was up from 13.39 per cent to 14.50 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.40 per cent. As many as 893 people have died of Covid during the past 24-hour period, according to the Health Ministry.

In the ongoing Covid vaccination drive across the country, 165.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. Notably, India's vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021.

Daily infections in Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states, saw a decline with 27,971 new cases reported on Saturday. This included 85 Omicron infections. Sixty-one pandemic-related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

The "third wave" of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be declining in the state though in some cities cases are showing an uptick, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

Delhi on Saturday reported 4,483 fresh COVID-19 cases, a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent and 28 deaths, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,23,815 and the number of deaths to 25,797, the latest health bulletin stated.

In the south, Kerala logged 50,812 new infections and eight COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 59,31,945 and the death toll to 53,191. There are 3,33,447 active cases in the state and 1,629 patients are hospitalised. Kerala tested 1,15,898 samples in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 related deaths in Karnataka increased from 50 on Friday to 70 on Saturday while there were 33,337 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the caseload and fatalities to 37,57,031 and 38,874 respectively, the health department said.

Covid cases have dipped in rest of Northeast except for Mizoram. The northeastern state recorded 2,143 new cases taking the active caseload to 14,608 in the last 24 hours. The state also reported four deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the health bulletin.

India's surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.