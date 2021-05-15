1st Oxygen Expresses For Andhra Pradesh, Kerala On The Way

The first Oxygen Express to Tamil Nadu delivered 80 MT on Friday morning (File)

The first Oxygen Expresses from Indian Railways for Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are on their way with 40 MT and 118 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) respectively, informed officials.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has delivered 7900 MT of LMO in nearly 500 tankers to various states across the country so far.

Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries on April 24, 2021 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT of LMO. Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the country each day for the last few days.

"In order to ensure that oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, Railways is creating new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in running of Oxygen Express Freight Trains. The average speed of these critical Freight trains is way above 55 in most cases over long distances. Running on high priority Green Corridor, with the highest sense of urgency, operational teams of various Zones are working round the clock in most challenging circumstances to ensure that Oxygen reaches in the fastest possible time frame. Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections," reads an Indian Railways statement.

The first Oxygen Express to Tamil Nadu delivered 80 MT on Friday morning and the second Oxygen Express is on the way.

Worth mentioning, 130 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States.

