1st Flight To Reach Israel Today, Return With 230 Indians Tomorrow: Centre

Indian students are among those who have registered to fly back.

The first flight under Operation Ajay will reach Tel Aviv on Thursday evening and is expected to arrive in India with 230 people on board on Friday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs said. It said there are 18,000 Indians in Israel, which is locked in a war with Hamas following the group's multi-faceted attack on Saturday, and about four in Gaza.

Many of those who have registered to be flown back include Indians studying in educational institutions in Israel. The Indian Embassy in Israel had posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that its representatives had met Indian students to allay their concerns.

"As announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar yesterday, Operation Ajay has been launched to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to come back. The first charter flight will be reaching Tel Aviv later tonight to pick up the Indian citizens and is likely to return to India tomorrow morning," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

Mr Bagchi said the flight can accommodate around 230 people but the final number will be determined by various factors, including the flight parameters. To a question on whether help will be sought from the Indian Air Force for evacuation, as has been done before, he said all options are open, but charter flights are being used for now.

The spokesperson urged the 18,000 Indians in Israel to follow the advisories issued by the Indian mission in Tel Aviv, remain cautious and reach out to the embassy if they need help. He said there are 12 or 13 Indians in the West Bank and three or four in Gaza and they will be helped in getting out if they request assistance.

Mr Bagchi said that the ministry has not heard of any Indian casualties in the conflict so far.

'A Terrorist Attack'

Answering questions on how India sees Hamas and the current situation in Israel, the spokesperson said, "The designation of a terrorist organisation under Indian laws is a legal matter and I would refer you to the relevant authorities on this. I think we have been very clear that we see this as a terrorist attack."

"Our policy with regard to Palestine has been long-standing and consistent. India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side-by-side, at peace, with Israel. That position remains the same," he added.

Mr Bagchi pointed out that the Prime Minister has already made some comments on the ongoing conflict and they stand on their own. "There is a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law. There is also a global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. And I think that accurately sums up how we look at this," he said.

At least 3,700 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Gaza, which began on Saturday after Hamas launched 5,000 rockets on Israel in 20 minutes, initiating a multi-pronged attack on the country from land, air and sea.