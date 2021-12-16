1971 War: Parliament Lauds Armed Forces On 50th Anniversary Of Vijay Diwas

India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war led to the liberation of Bangladesh. (File Photo)

Parliament on Thursday paid tributes to Bangladeshi freedom fighters and Indian armed forces on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which celebrates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Making a reference in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla remembered the exemplary courage displayed by freedom fighters of Bangladesh as also the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

"Their extraordinary sacrifices will continue to inspire future generations," the Speaker said.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the display of dauntless courage and gallantry by our Armed Forces in 1971 is still remembered with pride and zeal across the country, which continues to inspire the people of our nation.

Venkaiah Naidu said India has very friendly ties with Bangladesh and ardently desires to further strengthen the existing good neighbourly relations between the two countries.

"On this 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, we pay our glowing tributes to our brave soldiers who went beyond the call of duty to protect the pride of the nation," he said.



