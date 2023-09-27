19-Year-Old Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Playing Garba In Gujarat's Jamnagar

The 19-year-old did not have any underlying illness.

A 19-year-old in Gujarat died of suspected cardiac arrest on Monday while playing garba, a folk-dance form. The victim, identified as Vinit Mehulbhai Kunvariya, was rushed to a hospital nearby but was declared dead on arrival. The incident took place in Jamnagar's Patel Park neighbourhood.

The teenager was a dance enthusiast. He was practising at a garba class located in the Patel Park area in preparation for the upcoming Navratri festival when he unexpectedly collapsed to the ground after completing the first round. He was initially taken to a neighbouring private hospital and then transferred to GG Hospital, where he was declared dead upon admission, Times of India reported.

Speaking to the media, a member of Mr Kunvariya's family said that he was practising at the 'Step & Style Dandiya Academy' in Jamnagar when he suddenly collapsed around 10:30pm on Monday. He added that the 19-year-old did not have any underlying illness and was completely fine.

Notably, common reasons for heart issues in the young include a family history of heart disease, coexisting medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, lifestyle problems, obesity, stress, and lack of exercise.

Meanwhile, Mr Kunvariya's death comes at a time when several similar cases of young people suddenly collapsing and, in some cases, dying have emerged on social media. Such incidents have left medical experts concerned too.

Earlier this month, a young man collapsed in a gym while running on a treadmill. The incident took place in Ghaziabad's Saraswati Vihar. The victim, Siddharth Kumar Singh, experienced a sudden and fatal heart attack during his exercise routine.