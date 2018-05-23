19 Conditions For Rahul Gandhi Rally In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur The rally is to be held on June 6 in Mandsaur, where the death of five protesting farmers in police firing led to massive protests a year ago. The administration has allowed the party to hold the gathering at a college ground, but there are many riders.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have been warned against any provocative speeches (File) Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi plans to address a big rally next month in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, where elections are due later this year. But the Congress president has been asked to follow a set of 19 conditions.



The rally is to be held on June 6 in Mandsaur, where the death of five protesting farmers in police firing led to massive protests a year ago. The administration has allowed the party to hold the gathering at a college ground, but there are many riders.



Mr Gandhi and the Congress have been warned against any provocative speeches or words that would hurt religious sentiment in the letter from the SDM or sub-divisional officer .



The Congress has been told that the maximum size of the tent can be 15 feet by 15 feet. The party has also been banned from using any large "DJ sound system.



The loudspeakers can be only up to 10 decibels. Parking, electricity, water and fire engines should be organized by the Congress, the letter underlines. Those involved in security have to submit their mobile phone numbers at the police station.



The administration says the organisers will be responsible if cars are stolen from the rally area.



During the protests last year, Rahul Gandhi was detained on his way to meet the families of the Mandsaur farmers, in Neemuch.



The Mandsaur rally will also double up as the launch of the Congress campaign for the election in Madhya Pradesh, a state the party has not ruled since 2003. With a focus on farmers, the party plans a series of rallies and meetings to mark one year of the firing.



