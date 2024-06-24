INDIA's "Save Constitution" Protest As Parliament Meets After Poll Result

Opposition MPs held up copies of the Constitution in a demonstration at Parliament complex today

In a show of strength as the Parliament met for the first time after Lok Sabha polls, MPs of INDIA Opposition bloc today held up copies of the Constitution and raised slogans inside the Parliament complex.

Showing a united front, members of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK and other Opposition parties gathered where the Gandhi statue earlier stood.

Among the senior leaders part of the demonstration were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool's Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Mahua Moitra and DMK's K Kanimozhi and TR Baalu. Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, now a Rajya Sabha MP, joined in too.

#WATCH | Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, protest in Parliament premises pic.twitter.com/QoFKaoavR0 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

Upbeat after the Lok Sabha election denied a majority to the ruling BJP, the Opposition plans to corner the NDA government on key issues. The government, on the other hand, has put up a brave front.

In his address to the media this morning, the Prime Minister stressed that this is only the second government after Independence that has been chosen to continue for a third term in a row. "It means a stamp on its intent, a stamp on its policies and its dedication. I thank the people for this," he told the media.

The Prime Minister said the government will try to take everyone along to serve the country and its people, but added a stern message. "India needs a responsible Opposition, people want substance not slogans, they want debate, diligence not drama and disturbance in Parliament. I hope the Opposition will live up to the people's expectations," he said.

The Prime Minister also noted that June 25 i.e. tomorrow marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government, clearly a jab at the Congress.

In a sharp response, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the country was expecting that the Prime Minister would speak about the protests surrounding NEET, the train accident in West Bengal or the continuing violence in Manipur.

"You are warning the Opposition. You are talking about the 50-year-old Emergency, but have forgotten the undeclared Emergency in the last 10 years," Mr Kharge said, adding that the people have "given a mandate against Modiji". The Congress chief said the INDIA Opposition bloc will raise the people's voice inside and outside the Parliament.

Speaking to the media during the Opposition's show of strength, Mr Gandhi said they would not allow the Constitution to be "attacked" by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "This attack is not acceptable to us and that is why we held the Constitution and took oath. Our message is reaching the public and no power can touch the Constitution of India and we will protect it," he added.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said the INDIA bloc leaders had entered the 18th Lok Sabha with Mahatma Gandhi's blessings.

"The INDIA alliance enters the 18th Lok Sabha with Bapu's blessings and with a fresh resolve to give voice to people's issues, challenges, hopes and aspirations in Parliament and keep the government in check every single minute," he said in a post on X.

The members of the new Lok Sabha will be administered the oath today and tomorrow. The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on Wednesday, and the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament is scheduled for the next day.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26 and President Droupadi Murmu's address to joint sitting of both the Houses is scheduled for June 27.