1800 People Screened, 23 Kept In Isolation In Punjab Over Coronavirus

More than 1800 people have been screened over the suspicion of Novel Coronavirus in Punjab, with people 23 kept under isolation, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Friday.

The government was contacting the people who came to the state after 15th January to collect their samples, the minister said, adding that 23 samples have already been taken and will soon be sent for testing to Pune's National Institute of Virology.

A total of 33 people were found to have travelled to China, he said, adding that 2 of them have tested negative, 8 have completed 14 days under observation, and remaining 23 have been kept under isolation at their home by the health department.

The minister further said that the state is coordinating with NIV Pune for transportation of all the samples and the 23 people will remain under isolation until the test reports are received.