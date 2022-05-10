18-Year-Old Student Injured During J&K Encounter Dies In Hospital

The army said the terrorists managed to escape after taking advantage of the dark (Representational)

A student, who was injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists, died in an Army hospital in Jammu and Kashmir today. The 18-year-old student, Shahid Gani Dar, was among two civilians and an Army soldier who got injured during an anti-terrorist operation in Shopian district.

The Army said the terrorists targeted two civilians after the security forces launched an anti-terrorist operation last evening. According to a Defense spokesman, the Army evacuated majority of civilians to a safe location but due to incessant targeted fire from the terrorists, one soldier and two civilians received gunshot wounds.

"All injured were immediately evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. Despite timely medical intervention and best efforts of the doctors, Shahid Gani Dar died of his injures. The other civilian, Suhaib Ahmad, is reported to critical but stable," said the Defense spokesman.

The injured soldier is stable and out of danger, said the Army.

"Was he a militant? Why did they kill him," asked a wailing relative, who said he was shot when he had gone to offer prayers at a mosque.

The army said the terrorists managed to escape after taking advantage of the dark, and that searches were intensified to track them down, the spokesman said.