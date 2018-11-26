18-Year-Old Kills Neighbour Who Tried To Intervene In Family Dispute

The accused was arrested late on Sunday night by Thane police. (Representative)

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly killing his neighbour who tried resolve an argument between the accused and his mother, the police said today.

The accused, Nadeem Kadar Shaikh, had a tiff with his mother over a domestic issue on Sunday evening at their house, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

On hearing the noise from their house, Naushad Nawab Alsi Shaikh and wife, who resided in the neighbourhood, went there and tried to calm down Nadeem and his mother, Ms Narkar said.

However, the accused got angry at Naushad for interfering in his family matter and in a fit of rage, allegedly stabbed him in the chest with a pair of scissors.

He also tried to attack some other neighbours who had gathered at his house.

Mr Naushad was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way, the police said.

The accused was arrested late in the night and booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace).