18-Year-Old Telangana Boy Dies By Suicide After 'Failing' To Qualify Entrance Exam

An 18-year-old student allegedly died by suicide on the Osmania University campus here on Thursday after he reportedly did not qualify in the Telangana State EAMCET-2023 examination, police said.
The results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) were announced today.
The student, who had studied Intermediate, poured petrol on himself and set ablaze. A man, who noticed him with burns alerted the city police. The boy was shifted to a hospital where he died without responding to the treatment, police said.
As he did not clear the test, the student got "disappointed and ended his life", police further said.
A case has been registered.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)