18-Year-Old Telangana Boy Dies By Suicide After 'Failing' To Qualify Entrance Exam

A case has been registered and investigation is underway. (Representational)

An 18-year-old student allegedly died by suicide on the Osmania University campus here on Thursday after he reportedly did not qualify in the Telangana State EAMCET-2023 examination, police said.

The results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) were announced today.

The student, who had studied Intermediate, poured petrol on himself and set ablaze. A man, who noticed him with burns alerted the city police. The boy was shifted to a hospital where he died without responding to the treatment, police said.

As he did not clear the test, the student got "disappointed and ended his life", police further said.

A case has been registered.

