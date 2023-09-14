18 Children Missing After Bihar Boat Accident. They Were Going To School

Eighteen children are missing after a boat overturned in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district this morning. As many as 34 were onboard and were being taken to school.

The incident took place near Madhupur Patti Ghat along the Bagmati River.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told reporters that senior district officers, including the District Magistrate, had been directed to the scene of the accident and said aid and support will be given to the children's families.

#WATCH | Boat carrying school children capsizes in Bagmati river in Beniabad area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur pic.twitter.com/TlHEfvvGYy — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

"Rescue operation is underway... I have asked the District Magistrate concerned to look into the matter with urgency. The state government will provide all assistance to the affected families." he said.

A team from the State Disaster Response Force is also on-site.

Further details are awaited.