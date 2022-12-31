172 Terrorists Killed In Over 90 Operations In Kashmir In 2022: Senior Cop

The Additional Director General of Police said 29 civilians were killed by terrorists in the valley.

A total of 172 terrorists, including 42 foreigners, were killed in more than 90 operations carried out by the security forces in Kashmir in 2022, a senior police officer said here on Saturday, even as he asserted that there was a 37-per cent decline in the recruitment of youngsters into terror ranks.

"During year 2022, total 93 successful encounters took place in Kashmir in which 172 terrorists including 42 foreign terrorists got neutralised," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar wrote on Twitter.

During year 2022, total 93 successful encounters took place in Kashmir in which 172 terrorists including 42 foreign terrorists got neutralised. Maximum terrorists neutralised from LeT/TRF(108) outfit followed by JeM (35), HM (22), Al-Badr (4) and AGuH(3) outfits: ADGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 31, 2022

He said 108 of the terrorists who were killed belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), followed by 35 from Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), 22 from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), four from Al-Badr and three from Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

In a series of tweets, the valley's top cop also said 26 security forces personnel, including 14 Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) personnel, were killed in terror attacks and encounters in 2022.

"Majority of terrorists involved in these terror crimes have been neutralised," Mr Kumar said.

He said 29 civilians were killed by terrorists in the valley.

Of the 29 civilian casualties, 21 -- six Hindus, including three Kashmiri Pandits, and 15 Muslims -- were locals and eight were from other states.

"All terrorists involved in these terror crimes have been neutralised except Basit Dar and Adil Wani who will be neutralised soon," the ADGP said.

The year saw 100 fresh recruitments into terrorist ranks -- a decline of 37 per cent compared to the previous year -- Mr Kumar said.

"Maximum (74) joined LeT. Out of total recruitment, 65 terrorists neutralised in encounters, 17 terrorists arrested and 18 terrorists are still active," he added.

Mr Kumar said the life span of the newly-recruited terrorists has also declined drastically.

"Out of total 65 newly recruited terrorists killed this year, 58 -- 89 per cent -- were neutralised within the first month of their joining," the officer said.

Referring to the seizure of arms and ammunition, he said 360 weapons were seized during encounters and busting of terror modules in 2022.

These include 121 AK-series rifles, eight M4 Carbine and 231 pistols. Besides, timely seizures of IEDs, sticky bombs and grenades averted major terror incidents, Kumar informed.

He said two remarkable changes were observed in the society during the year -- house owners denying shelter to terrorists and parents not feeling proud when their wards join terror ranks.

"Rather they appeal them to return back, curse terrorists openly and work with JKP for the return of their wards," the ADGP wrote on Twitter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)