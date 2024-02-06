17 Organisations Declared Unlawful Associations Under Anti-Terror Act: Centre

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the details in a written reply

Seventeen organisations are currently named in the list of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the details in a written reply, naming Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI); United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA); National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB); Meitei Extremist Organizations, namely--(i) Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) (ii) United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples' Army (MPA); (iii) Peoples' Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its Armed wing, the 'Red Army'; (iv) Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing, also called the 'Red Army'; (v) Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL); (vi) Coordination Committee (CorCom); and (vii) Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK) among those 17 organisations declared as unlawful associations under the UAPA.

Besides, the MoS said, the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF); National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT); Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC); Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE); National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)]; Islamic Research Foundation (IRF); Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu and Kashmir; Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd, Yasin Malik faction); Sikhs for Justice (SFJ); Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala are other organisations declared as unlawful associations by the MHA.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA), and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) are among other organisations listed as unlawful associations under UAPA, said Mr Rai, citing data collated by the MHA.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government can declare any organisation as unlawful association, which will be applicable for the entire country, the MoS further said.

