17 More Test Positive For Coronavirus In Delhi Building, Total Now 59

Seventeen more people have tested positive for coronavirus at a building in northwest Delhi, where 41 people tested positive last month. The total number of positive people in the building is now 59. The police said some test results are yet to come.

The 49 residents of the building, located in Kapashehra, had tested positive on April 20 and 21. The second round of tests was conducted after 14 days.

The initial group of residents who tested positive is believed to have contracted the virus from a patient who tested positive on April 18. With the delay in test results, there was concern that more people could have contracted the disease in the building and the area – a congested locality close to Delhi-Gurgaon border.

Delhi has 98 containment zones. All its 11 districts have been categorised as "Red Zone", or area with more than 10 cases of coronavirus.