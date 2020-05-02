44 Living In Same Delhi Building COVID-19 Positive, Were Tested 10 Days Ago

Covid-19 Delhi: Delhi is among the worst-hit states with 3,738 cases and 61 COVID-19-linked deaths (File)

Forty four people residing in a building near Delhi's Kapashera have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said today. The residents had undergone tests nearly 10 days ago, they added.

The residents are believed to have contracted the virus from a COVID-19 patient who tested positive on April 18.

On the following day, authorites had sealed the area and collected samples of 175 people in the locality on April 20 and 21.

Of the total samples, the results of 67 people arrived today and 44 people tested positive. The delay in results have raised concern of the possibility of new cases in the area as the patients may have transferred the virus to other people in the congested locality in South-West district, near Gurgaon.

All 11 districts in the national capital have been categorised as "Red Zone", or area with more than 10 cases of COVID-19 in a district.

This morning, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that all these districts will be in the "red zone" till May 17.

"All 11 districts in Delhi will stay in the Red Zone till May 17. A red zone is defined where there are more than 10 cases of COVID-19 in a district. Relief measures given by Centre in red zones will be applicable here," Mr Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Apart from Delhi, all the other three major metropolitans - Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai - have been classified as red zones in the list released by the Union Health Ministry. Overall, 130 districts have been categorised as "red zones" in the country.

India recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases today with 2,293 people testing positive in 24 hours, taking the total to 37,336. At least 1,218 people have died due to the virus.