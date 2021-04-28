17,207 Covid Cases, 77 Deaths in Bengal, Highest Since Start of Pandemic

The positivity rate stands at 7.69 (File)

West Bengal posted a new record high on Wednesday with 17,207 coronavirus cases and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department bulletin. This is the highest number of infections and deaths recorded in the state after the outbreak of the pandemic.

The polling for the final round of the record eight-phase state polls will be held tomorrow. A total of 283 candidates, including 35 women, are in the fray.

The previous single-day high in the state was 16,403 cases and 73 deaths, recorded a day earlier.

Capital Kolkata was worst affected with 3,821 new cases and 22 deaths. North Parganas was a close second with 3,778 new cases.

The positivity rate - the rate at which people getting tested for Covid receive positive results - stands at 7.69. States across the country are battling an aggressive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over past several days the country has been logging over 3 lakh daily Covid cases. The massive caseload has brought the health infrastructures of several states to the brink of collapse. There is a great clamour for hospital beds, oxygen and medicines.

The Centre's new vaccination strategy comes into effect on May 1 and will now have all those above 18 years of age becoming eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. This was restricted to those above 45 years of age till now.

On Monday, Bengal had logged 15,992 cases and 68 deaths.