16-Year-Old Spit On, Beaten In Maharashtra Madrasa Over Rs 100 Watch Theft

A 16-year-old student was at the receiving end of brutal corporal punishment not just from his teacher but also from his peers at a Madrasa in Maharashtra. His crime - alleged theft of a Rs 100 watch.

The student, from Surat, was enrolled at the Jamia Burhanul Uloom Madrasa in Aurangabad, the city which was recently renamed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The disturbing episode unfolded when the teenager allegedly stole an automatic watch from a nearby shop. The theft was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Upon discovering the theft, the shopkeeper promptly filed a complaint, leading to the recovery of the stolen item. However, the situation took a grim turn when the cleric at the Madrasa, identified as Maulana Syed Omar Ali, decided to administer what has been described as "brutal punishment" to the young student. Stripped half-naked, the teenager was subjected to spitting and a systematic beating by his fellow students, all allegedly under the orders of the cleric.

The incident was recorded on camera, and the footage eventually reached the victim's family, who wasted no time in filing a complaint with the local police. A case was registered against the cleric and he was booked under the Minor Students Protection Act.

The minors who participated in the assault were later provided counseling, while legal proceedings are underway against the cleric.