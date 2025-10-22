16-Year-Old Boy Kills Mother With Axe In Haryana's Kurukshetra

A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his mother by hitting her on the head with an axe in Ladwa area of this district, police said on Wednesday.

According to Ladwa Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Randhir Singh, the victim has been identified as 45-year-old Mukesh Rani of Dudha village, who was living separately from her husband following a divorce.

The woman's minor son allegedly attacked her on Tuesday night at her home, inflicting severe head injuries. Mukesh Rani was rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital, Kurukshetra, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, police said.

The DSP said that the boy, who had been living with his father, has gone missing following the incident.

The motive behind the attack on the woman is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding the couple's elder son is currently residing abroad.

Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to apprehend the minor accused.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the village, leaving residents stunned over the brutal nature of the crime.

Police teams are investigating all possible angles, including domestic disputes and mental distress, to determine what led the teenager to commit such a horrific act, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)