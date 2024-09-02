16-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide In Delhi, Probe Underway: Cops

Further investigation is underway by the police on this matter. (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in the Anandpur Dham area in Karala of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

As per the police, information was received at around 5:45 am on August 28 at the Kanjhwala Police Station from a hospital regarding the admission of a boy who was declared dead upon arrival.

The local police team responded to the hospital, collected the Medical Legal Case (MLC), and ensured that the body was returned to the family following a post-mortem.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the boy's death was a result of suicide by hanging in his home, police said.

Neither of the boy's parents expressed any immediate concerns or suspicions regarding their son's death at the outset.

During the ongoing investigation, a suicide note was recovered from the boy's residence. The note is currently being examined to provide additional context to the case.

Further investigation is underway by the police on this matter.

