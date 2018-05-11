16-Feet-Long Python Rescued In Odisha's Kendrapara District The python had strayed into a field e but was ensnared in the net that farmers had spread to keep off cattle from the standing crop.

Share EMAIL PRINT The forest officials released the python in the nearby forest (Representational) Kendrapara (Odisha): A 16-feet-long adult Burmese python, which had strayed into a village near Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district, was Friday rescued and released in the forest, officials said.



"Locals did not harm it. After they informed us regarding the reptile, we rushed to the village and caught it alive," said a senior forest department official.



The python had strayed into a field in Bankuala village but was ensnared in the net that farmers had spread to keep off cattle from the standing crop, the official said.



After rescuing it, the forest officials released the python in the nearby forest, which is considered a safe habitat for snakes and lizards.



Pythons are normally not considered dangerous to humans, even though large specimens are powerful enough to kill an adult human being. They seldom attack unless provoked, they said.



A 16-feet-long adult Burmese python, which had strayed into a village near Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district, was Friday rescued and released in the forest, officials said."Locals did not harm it. After they informed us regarding the reptile, we rushed to the village and caught it alive," said a senior forest department official.The python had strayed into a field in Bankuala village but was ensnared in the net that farmers had spread to keep off cattle from the standing crop, the official said. After rescuing it, the forest officials released the python in the nearby forest, which is considered a safe habitat for snakes and lizards.Pythons are normally not considered dangerous to humans, even though large specimens are powerful enough to kill an adult human being. They seldom attack unless provoked, they said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter