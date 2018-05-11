16-Feet-Long Python Rescued In Odisha's Kendrapara District

"Locals did not harm it. After they informed us regarding the reptile, we rushed to the village and caught it alive," said a senior forest department official.
The python had strayed into a field in Bankuala village but was ensnared in the net that farmers had spread to keep off cattle from the standing crop, the official said.
CommentsAfter rescuing it, the forest officials released the python in the nearby forest, which is considered a safe habitat for snakes and lizards.
Pythons are normally not considered dangerous to humans, even though large specimens are powerful enough to kill an adult human being. They seldom attack unless provoked, they said.